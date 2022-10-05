Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Chung and Nate Raymond WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight with the Justice Department over classified documents seized from his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into his handling of government records. Trump filed an emergency request asking the justices to block part of a lower court’s ruling that prevented an independent arbiter requested by Trump, known as a special master, from vetting more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among 11,000 records seized by FBI agents a…

Read More