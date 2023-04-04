Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage

Published by

Reuters

By Karen Freifeld and Rich McKay NEW YORK/PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump flew into New York City on his private plane on Monday to face charges stemming from a probe into hush money paid to a porn star, while his lawyers argued against letting cameras in the courtroom. With New York taking security precautions and the mayor telling potential “rabble-rousers” to behave, Trump was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday and will likely be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment where he will plead not g…

Read More