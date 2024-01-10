" />

‘This trial date will stick’: George Conway thinks Trump’s immunity fight will end quickly

Raw Story (UK)

George Conway confidently predicted Donald Trump would quickly lose his immunity battle and stand trial as scheduled in his Washington, D.C., election subversion case. The former president’s attorney argued Tuesday that he should be broadly immune from criminal prosecution because he had not been convicted in his impeachment trial by the Senate following the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Conway told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the three-judge appeals court panel might already have decided to deny that claim. “I think this March 4 trial date could stick,” Conway said. “I think this decision from the D.C. …

