‘This is Nazism’: The internet explodes after Kanye West praises Adolf Hitler

Disgraced rapper and antisemite Kanye West on Thursday praised Adolf Hitler while in an interview with far-right extremist and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Many are expressing outrage online. “I see good things about Hitler,” West told Jones, as Consequence reports. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.” In between those two remarks West launched into a plethora of lies about all the good things Hitler has done, including investing the microphone (false) and highways (also false.) West doubled down, exclaiming, “I like Hitler,” and said…

