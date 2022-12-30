The year of Elon | Sheneman

Published by

NJ.com

For the better part of a decade tech media has been telling us that Elon Musk is a visionary futurist the likes of Edison and Jobs. 2022 was the year Musk set out to prove them wrong. Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and the endless coverage it has inspired, has proved to be one of the great unforced errors in the history of business right up there with the merger of AOL and Warner Bros. Twitter, in Silicon Valley terms, is a small, crappy business bringing in about $5 billion a year. Musk paid $44 billion for a company worth one-quarter that amount and promptly drove the advertising business into …

Read More