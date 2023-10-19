The Kraken Cracks: Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty, could testify in Georgia case

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Goudsward WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former lawyer for Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded guilty to aiding the former U.S. president’s efforts to overturn his election defeat in the state of Georgia, agreeing to testify against him if called. The lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, a misdemeanor charge. She agreed to testify against Trump and the other 16 co-defendants in the case if prosecutors ask her too. The Georgia case is one of four concurrent criminal cases that Trump, the frontru…

Read More