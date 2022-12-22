" />

The inventor of the Chicken Tikka Masala has died

Ali Ahmed Aslam, the inventor of famous curry and Britain’s favourite meal, Chicken Tikka Masala, has died aged 77 in Glasgow, Scotland. Aslam was born in Pakistan before moving to Glasgow as a child. He set up his restaurant, the Shish Mahal in the city’s West End in 1964. The origin myth of the Chicken Tikka Masala is that a customer once complained about a chicken dish being too dry in the 70s. In response, Aslam was inspired by the food he’d been recently eating to soothe a stomach ulcer: Campbell’s condensed tomato soup. Combining the tinned tomato soup with spices and chicken, the Chicke…

