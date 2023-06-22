The House voted to censure California Democrat Adam Schiff. Will it help his Senate campaign?

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff for his role in investigations of former President Donald Trump, a reprimand that the California Democrat says he will wear as a “badge of honor.” While censure is second-only to expulsion as the most serious discipline a member of Congress can face, it is likely only to boost Schiff’s U.S. Senate campaign in the deep blue state. The vote fell basically on party lines, 213 to 209 with six members voting “present.” Democrats yelled “shame” and “disgrace.” Only two other House members…

