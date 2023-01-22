Ten dead in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year festivities

Published by

Reuters

By Jonathan Allen (Reuters) -A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, and at least one was in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said early on Sunday morning, about five hours after the attack in Monterey Park. When local police first arrived, people were “pouring out of the location screaming,” …

