SUPREME COURT NIXES AFFIRMATIVE ACTION 6 TO 3

By Andrew Chung and John Kruzel WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, effectively prohibiting affirmative action policies long used to raise the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority students on American campuses. In a blockbuster decision that will force many colleges and universities to overhaul their admissions policies, the justices ruled that affirmative action admissions programs that consider an applicant’s race in ways like Harvard and UN…

