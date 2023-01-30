Steve Bannon slams RNC after Ronna McDaniel wins reelection in signs of deepening GOP schisms

" />

New York Daily News

Steve Bannon on Monday blasted the Republican National Committee just days after Ronna McDaniel cruised to a fourth term as GOP leader over two hardline pro-Trump opponents. “Whatever you do, don’t send them any money,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast. The right-wing firebrand defiantly warned MAGA listeners to keep their powder dry, suggesting there might be a new rebellion in the works against the more establishment-oriented McDaniel. “There’s a lot to talk about the RNC,” Bannon said. “I understand you guys are still worked up. .. Just take a deep breath. There’s going to be a program a…

