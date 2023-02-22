Starbucks’ New Ingredient Belongs in Salad, Not Coffee

Published by

The Street

By Tony Owusu Something doesn’t seem right about Starbucks’ newest coffee lineup. Starbucks (SBUX) – Get Free Report thinks it knows what’s missing from your morning cup of Joe. It’s olives. DON’T MISS: Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Stands Up to Trump and Now People Are Calling for Boycotts While coffee beans and olives don’t sound like a proper mix, Starbucks is betting that its new Oleato drink will be a hit with customers. Starbucks Oleato will combine Starbucks signature coffee with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. Naturally, the Oleato will make its debut in Starbucks’ Italy stores startin…

Read More