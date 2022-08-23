Spain introduced video surveillance in slaughterhouses to ensure humane treatment, an EU first

Published by

Video surveillance ensuring animals are treated humanely before being killed is now mandatory in Spanish slaughterhouses. The government in Moncloa announced this new rule on Tuesday, claiming it was the first of its kind in the European Union. “This rule puts Spain at the forefront of Europe in this area and, as well as ensuring the welfare of animals during their passage through abattoirs, it also improves food safety guarantees for consumers,” said Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon. The measure was approved at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and will now be pushed quickly through parliamen…

