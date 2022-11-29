" />

Sen. Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker in final week of Georgia Senate runoff

New York Daily News

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., holds a slim lead in a new poll and has much more cash on hand as he seeks to put away Republican challenger Herschel Walker in their Georgia Senate runoff. With just a week before the Dec. 6 runoff, Warnock has edged ahead of Walker on the heels of the only major poll taken since his narrow win in the Election Day contest. The survey commissioned by the AARP shows Warnock with a 51%-47% lead. Buoyed by his potent fundraising operation, the incumbent Democrat also has nearly $30 million in his war chest for the stretch run, compared with less than $10 million for W…

