Sean Hannity is ‘scared’ that the GOP is losing its way after this week’s election smackdown: analyst

by

Published by
Raw Story

Following Florida Republicans’ surprise defeat in Jacksonville, losing the mayoral election despite the DeSantis-supported candidate raising four times the money of winning Democrat Donna Deegan, political analyst Juanita Tolliver told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that even Fox News’ Sean Hannity, a firm cheerleader for the GOP, is demanding Republicans answer for their loss. “Sean Hannity was having a back and forth with the party chair [Ronna McDaniel] that got some notice. Take a look,” said Melber. “The Democrats are killing the Republicans with mail-in voting, early voting, and ballot harvesting. T…

