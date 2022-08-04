" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in jail, Biden calls for her release

Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in jail, Biden calls for her release

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.” Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: “I love my family”. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the…

Read More