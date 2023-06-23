" />

Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men

Reuters

By Andrew Osborn and Kevin Liffey LONDON (Reuters) – Russia accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny on Friday after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed 2,000 of his fighters and vowed to stop what he called its “evil”. As a long-running standoff between him and the Defence Ministry appeared to come to a head, the ministry issued a statement, saying Prigozhin’s accusations were “not true and are an informational provocation.” Prigozhin said his actions did not amount to a military coup. But Russia’s FSB security servic…

