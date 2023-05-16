Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million by former aide over alleged sexual assault

Published by

Reuters

By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former associate of Rudy Giuliani is suing him for sexual assault, accusing Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer of hiring her to fulfill his desire for a sexual relationship. In a civil complaint filed on Monday and seeking at least $10 million, Noelle Dunphy said Giuliani began abusing her almost immediately after hiring her as an off-the-books employee in January 2019. She said Giuliani made clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an “absolute requirement” of her job. Dunphy had first publicly discussed her accusations in January but added man…

Read More