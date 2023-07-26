Rudy Giuliani admits spewing lies about Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation

Published by

New York Daily News

Rudy Giuliani admits he spewed lies about two Georgia election workers he infamously accused of trying to rig the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. The ex-New York City mayor and current lawyer for former President Donald Trump conceded in a late night court filing that he does not contest the allegations against him made in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss. “(Giuliani) does not contest that … such actionable factual statements are false,” his lawyers wrote in the signed filing. Despite the admission, Giuliani, 79, insisted that he should not be found liable becaus…

