Ron DeSantis to make 2024 U.S. presidential bid official with Musk on Twitter

by

Published by
Reuters

By James Oliphant WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make his long-awaited foray into the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday in an unusual manner – at an event with billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter. His entry changes the shape of the contest for the Republican nomination, as he likely will emerge as former President Donald Trump’s biggest rival. The nominee will face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the November 2024 general election. DeSantis, 44, also plans to file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, aides said. Musk, t…

