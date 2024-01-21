Ron DeSantis ends US presidential bid paving way for Donald Trump on eve of New Hampshire primary

Published by

GB News (US)

US Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has stepped aside ending his presidential campaign tonight. The US politician stood down on the eve of the New Hampshire primary after his highly anticipated campaign failed to gain traction. Taking to X, formally Twitter, he posted a video, with the Winston Churchill quote: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” DeSantis, 45, endorsed Trump in the video, adding: ‘We don’t have a clear path to victory, accordingly I am today suspending my campaign. “I’m proud to have delivered on 100 per cent of…

