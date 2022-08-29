Republicans on Sunday shows reveal how scared they are about Trump’s document scandal

Raw Story
By Sarah K. Burris Republicans appeared on Sunday morning news shows, making it clear that they’re not comfortable with Donald Trump’s latest scandal, the New York Times round-up explained. Monday begins the third week since the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s golf club in Palm Beach, Florida. What they recovered was a cache of government documents that Trump stole to take with him upon leaving the White House. A number of the documents were so top secret that the government has been unable to describe them to the public. Since then, the scandal has grown into such a substantial issue…