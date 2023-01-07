" />

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s dream job could become a nightmare

Reuters

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Kevin McCarthy wakes up on Saturday morning with a long-held dream fulfilled: After a four-day standoff, he was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the most powerful member of the Republican Party. But that role could turn into a nightmare because it requires leading a caucus that strongly rejects leadership. Conservatives have regularly excoriated top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell for agreeing to compromises of any kind with Democrats and earlier this week rejected former President Donald Trump’s call to quickly fall in lin…

