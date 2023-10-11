Republican Steve Scalise on path to House speaker in turbulent time

Published by

Reuters

By Makini Brice WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives nominated Steve Scalise to be the chamber’s next speaker on Wednesday, a challenging role after hard-right members of his party cut short the tenure of the last three holders of the position. But the New Orleans-born lawmaker has faced adversity before — including a 2017 shooting when he was badly wounded by a gunman angry about then-President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. Scalise, 58, prevailed on Wednesday in a closed-door party vote. Getting the role, which is second in line to the presidency a…

Read More