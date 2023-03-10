Rep. George Santos accused by ex-roommate of masterminding credit card skimming ring

Published by

New York Daily News

Controversial Rep. George Santos is reportedly facing new allegations that he led a criminal credit card skimming ring in the latest damaging accusation to rock the freshman Long Island lawmaker. An ex-con former roommate of Santos told authorities that the freshman Republican was the mastermind of a 2017 identity theft scheme that they both took part in, Politico reported. “Santos taught me how to skim card information and how to clone cards. He gave me all the materials and taught me how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines,” Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha said in asworn affidavit sen…

