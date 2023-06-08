" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Pence attacks Trump as he challenges his ex-boss in 2024 White House race

Pence attacks Trump as he challenges his ex-boss in 2024 White House race

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Tim Reid (Reuters) -Former Vice President Mike Pence, who loyally served Donald Trump for four years, on Wednesday blasted his former boss for the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Pence issued his most forceful condemnation to date of Trump’s role in the attack of Jan. 6, 2021, when the then-president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Congress to try to stop lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. “I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the U…

Read More