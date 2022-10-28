Paul Pelosi attacker shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ before assaulting him with a hammer: CNN

Published by

Raw Story

By Brad Reed New details are still coming in on the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and a new detail seemingly increases the likelihood that it was a politically motivated attack. Sources who have been briefed on the attack CNN’s Ana Cabrera, the alleged attacker shouted, “Where is Nancy?” at Paul Pelosi after breaking into his house. Afterward, the assailant allegedly beat Pelosi with a hammer, which required him to be taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery. Earlier on Friday, the Associated Press reported t…

