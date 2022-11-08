" />

‘Our democracy’s at risk,’ Biden says on eve of U.S. midterm elections

Reuters

By Andrea Shalal and Andy Sullivan BOWIE, Md. (Reuters) – In a stark closing argument ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country’s democratic institutions and undo much of the accomplishments of his presidency. “Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy’s at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it,” Biden told a cheering crowd at Bowie State University, a historically Black college outside Washington. Biden’s comments reflected the deep political divide in the Unite…

