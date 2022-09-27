Nord Stream leaks caused by deliberate actions, Denmark’s prime minister says

Published by

Reuters UK

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Leaks detected in the Nord Stream gas pipelines clearly were caused by deliberate actions and could not have been a result of accidents, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. “It is now the clear assessment by authorities that these are deliberate actions. It was not an accident,” Mette Frederiksen said at a press briefing in Copenhagen. “There is no information yet to indicate who may be behind this action,” she said, adding that authorities do not see the incidents as a direct military threat against Denmark. Europe was investigating major leaks fr…

