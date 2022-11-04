Netanyahu returns to power after Israeli election win

Published by

Al-Araby

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sealed his return to power Thursday, as the final vote count from elections this week gave him and his far-right allies a clear majority in parliament. Results released by the electoral commission said that with 99 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party had won 32 seats in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset. That combined with 18 for two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and 14 for the rising extreme-right alliance called Religious Zionism gave the bloc supporting Netanyahu 64 seats. The parties backing centrist caretake…

