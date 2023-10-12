‘Netanyahu let us down’: Trump throws Israeli leader under the bus at rally

Published by

Raw Story (UK)

At his speech at the “Club 47” event in Florida on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, essentially accusing him of chickening out at the last minute on the mission to take out Iranian general Qassim Suleimani. Netanyahu, who leads Israel’s right-wing Likud Party and was in and out of office over the last few years amid fracturing coalitions, a corruption indictment, and a controversial scheme to tilt the Israeli judiciary against convicting him, was a close political ally of Trump while he was in office — but to hear it from T…

Read More