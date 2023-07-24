Nancy Pelosi Lambasts Kevin McCarthy’s Attempt To Erase Trump Impeachments: ‘These People Look Pathetic’

Published by

Benzinga

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), on Sunday, criticized her Republican successor, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for contemplating the removal of the two impeachments filed against former President Donald Trump. What Happened: According to a new report, McCarthy has promised Trump to hold a House vote that could expunge his two impeachments from 2019 and 2021 as a way to compensate for his lack of support for Trump’s presidential bid. See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Misfire, Donald Trump Jr.’s Criticism, and US Warning to Kim Jong Un: The Political Week in Review Criticising McCarthy’s move…

Read More