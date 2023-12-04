Media is scared to appear hysterical by calling out Trump’s danger to the U.S.: writer

Published by

Raw Story (UK)

Reporter Molly Jong-Fast warned that the media can’t stop allowing Donald Trump to operate unchallenged. Speaking to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Sunday, Jong-Fast explained that journalists are so concerned about appearing biased that they ultimately end up downplaying the seriousness of Trump’s pledge to bring down American democracy as we know it. In reality, regardless of what news outlets say, Trump will attack it as partisan or “fake news.” “They want to treat things as normal, and they’re worried about looking partisan,” continued Jong-Fast. “I’m talking about straight news journalists, not r…

Read More