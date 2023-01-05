McCarthy fails for second day to win U.S. House speaker vote

Published by

Reuters

By Gram Slattery and Moira Warburton WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the House of Representatives failed for a second straight day to elect a leader on Wednesday, as a faction of holdouts repeatedly defied former President Donald Trump’s call to unite behind his ally Kevin McCarthy. After three failed votes and a round of closed-door talks, McCarthy appeared no closer to securing the post of House speaker, a powerful job second in the line of succession to the presidency. Lawmakers voted to go home for the evening and try again at 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday. The stalemate raised ques…

Read More