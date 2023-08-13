Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

Published by

Reuters

By Mike Blake and Marco Garcia KAHULUI, Hawaii (Reuters) -The death toll from the Maui wildfires in Hawaii reached 93 on Saturday, according to the Maui County website, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, with the total likely to rise as cadaver dogs sift through the ruins of Lahaina. The scale of the damage came into sharper focus four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled the historic resort town, obliterating buildings and melting cars. The cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with more…

Read More