Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

New York Daily News

Martin Scorsese’s new film about the 1920 murders that ravaged an Oklahoma native American reservation got a rousing stand ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the most applause the festival has seen thus far. The audience’s thunderous applause lasted nine minutes, and continued well after the credits finished and the lights came back on, reports Variety. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, and runs for three hours and 26 minutes. “This was such a moving experience, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like this,” Scorsese said after the screening. His new film invest…

