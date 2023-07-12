" />

‘Manipulated by an apparent con man’: House Oversight Dems roast James Comer in scathing letter

Two Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday sent a scathing letter to committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for seemingly being tricked by man who was indicted months ago for being an unregistered agent for the Chinese government. The letter, written by Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Dan Goldman (D-NY), took Comer to task for hyping up Gal Luft as a whistleblower seemingly without doing basic work to verify his claims or explore whether he may have had an ulterior motive for coming forward. “We are concerned that an official committee of the House of Representatives h…

