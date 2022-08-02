Manchin puts Kyrsten Sinema on the spot to support his big legislation: ‘Everything she agreed to in December’

Published by

Raw Story

By Brad Reed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has started putting pressure on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to back his big deal to fund key energy priorities while also reducing the cost of certain prescription drugs and shoring up subsidies for Americans to buy health insurance. Politico’s Burgess Everett reports that Manchin spoke with Hoppy Kercheval of the West Virginia Metro News on Tuesday and told him he could see no reason for Sinema to oppose his deal. “This is everything Kyrsten agreed to in December, she signed off on the bill in December,” said Manchin, who also said he’d talk with Sinema on …

Read More