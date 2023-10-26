Maine police search for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 people

Published by

Reuters

By Richard Valdmanis and Gabriella Borter LEWISTON, Maine (Reuters) – Maine police searched for a U.S. Army reservist on Thursday wanted for murder after 18 people were killed and 13 were wounded in shooting attacks at a bowling alley and a bar in the city of Lewiston the previous night. In an expanding manhunt, police fanned out across southern Maine with an arrest warrant for their main suspect, Robert R. Card, a U.S. Army reservist who law enforcement said had been committed to a mental health facility over the summer. They circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshir…

