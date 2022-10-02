" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Lula leads right wing incumbent Bolsonaro in opinion polls as Brazil votes in tense presidential contest

Lula leads right wing incumbent Bolsonaro in opinion polls as Brazil votes in tense presidential contest

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters UK

By Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu and Rodrigo Viga Gaier BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilians cast their votes on Sunday in the first round of their country’s most polarized election in decades, with leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expected to beat right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Most opinion polls have shown Lula with a solid lead for months, but Bolsonaro has signaled he may refuse to accept defeat, stoking fears of institutional crisis or post-election violence. A message projected on Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the vote read: “Peace in the Elections.” Most su…

Read More