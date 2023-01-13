" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters UK

By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement. Lisa Marie Presley was 54. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” the statement added. Lisa Marie Presley suffered ca…

Read More