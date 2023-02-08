Kevin McCarthy chides Republicans for taking Biden’s ‘bait’ by heckling him at SOTU

Published by

Raw Story

House Republicans on Tuesday night loudly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is now sending them a public warning about the optics. Via CNN’s Manu Raju, McCarthy appeared on Fox News on Wednesday morning and was asked about his members’ behavior during Biden’s speech, which was highlighted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) yelling the word “liar” at the president. McCarthy accused Biden of deliberately trying to elicit angry reactions from Republicans, but he also said Republicans needed to do a better job of resisting…

