Kansas votes to preserve abortion rights in first post-Roe v. Wade election test

Reuters

By Gabriella Borter (Reuters) – Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to remove abortion protections from the state’s constitution, a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The amendment’s failure in the conservative state lifted Democrats’ hopes that the issue of abortion rights will draw voters to the party in November’s midterm elections even as they worry about surging inflation. The result also will prevent Kansas’ Republican-led legislature from passing severe abortion restrictions i…

