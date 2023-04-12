" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Judge says Fox News has ‘credibility problem’ after Murdoch disclosure

Judge says Fox News has ‘credibility problem’ after Murdoch disclosure

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Tom Hals WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) – A judge said Fox News had a “credibility problem” as it prepares for a $1.6 billion defamation trial after the company disclosed for the first time in nearly two years of litigation that Rupert Murdoch was an officer of the company. On Monday, Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp head to trial over Fox’s coverage of false election-rigging claims. Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp, is expected to testify. Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox damaged its business by Fox knowingly and repeatedly airing false claims that Dominion machines were used to fl…

Read More