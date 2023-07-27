Judge puts Hunter Biden plea deal on hold, refusing to ‘rubber stamp’ the agreement without more information

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

WILMINGTON, Del. — Flanked by attorneys, Hunter Biden strode into the U.S. courthouse in Wilmington on Wednesday expecting to quickly resolve federal charges that have become a distraction for his father’s reelection campaign. But it soon became clear things weren’t going according to plan. During a contentious, three-hour proceeding, disagreements emerged that prompted both sides to threaten to withdraw from a deal for Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and a related agreement that would have spared him prosecution in an illegal gun possession case. And once prosecutors and Bide…

