Judge bars Trump from targeting prosecutors, witnesses in election case

Published by

Reuters

By Andrew Goudsward WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal judge on Monday barred Donald Trump from targeting U.S. prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses involved in a criminal case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington said she would not allow the former U.S. president, who has pleaded not guilty, to “launch a pretrial smear campaign” against people involved in the case. “No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I’m not going to allow it in this case,” Chutkan said as she issued the order. The order bar…

Read More