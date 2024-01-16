Jack Smith wins as court turns down appeal to keep Trump Twitter records secret

Published by

Raw Story

Special counsel Jack Smith will have access to Donald Trump’s Twitter account, a court has ruled. A split panel of D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled against X’s effort to appeal Smith’s search warrant. X is the social media network formally known as Twitter. “It is ORDERED that the petition be denied,” the order stated. POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office? ALSO READ: Behold: Donald Trump the chosen son — and religious con Conservative judges on the court disagreed on the grounds that Trump was denied the opportunity to argue he had presidential immunity against charges rel…

