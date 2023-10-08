Israel pounds Gaza after deadly Hamas raid as conflict threatens to spiral

Published by

Reuters

By Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -Israel battered Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest day in decades when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, with hundreds killed on both sides and spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war. In a sign the conflict could spread beyond blockaded Gaza, Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia exchanged artillery and rocket fire, while in Alexandria, two Israeli tourists were shot dead along with their Egyptian guide. Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mos…

