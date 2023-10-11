Israel forms unity government as Hamas armed wing says still fighting outside Gaza

Published by

Reuters

By Dan Williams, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Nandita Bose JERUSALEM/GAZA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Israel formed an emergency unity government on Wednesday as it pounded Gaza to root out Hamas and deployed forces north of the densely populated Palestinian enclave, where the militants said they were still fighting after their cross-border assault. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to form a war cabinet with former defence minister and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz and focus entirely on the conflict, a joint statement from Gantz’s National Unity party said. U.S. President Joe Biden …

Read More