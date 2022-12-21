IRS never audited Trump during first two years in White House despite policy of ‘mandatory’ audits for presidents

Published by

Raw Story

After the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release redacted information about former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the committee’s Democrats revealed that the Internal Revenue Service never bothered auditing Trump for the first two years of his presidency. As the New York Times reports, “House Democrats revealed that the materials they obtained showed that the IRS had failed to audit Mr. Trump’s tax filings during his first two years in office, despite having a program that makes audits of sitting presidents mandatory.” Furthermore, they found that the IRS only started an audit …

Read More